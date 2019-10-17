NDACT urges mindful voting ahead of Oct. 21 election

Written By MARNI WALSH

On Oct. 21, Canadian citizens have the opportunity to voice their concerns by voting in the federal election.

It is a responsibility and a right that millions across the global will never have the chance to experience – one we must never squander. “Equally important,” the North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Task Force (NDACT) voices, “is to be informed and mindful when casting our votes.”

“We must all carefully weigh where we will cast our vote and why,” says NDACT Chair, Karren Wallace. “Life has changed, but has our voting pattern? Or is it based on a long gone way of life that our descendants lived that no longer make sense in today’s world?”

With a mandate to protect food lands and source water, NDACT supports parties that back: solid policies to preserve prime agricultural land, authentic plans to mitigate climate change, and firm initiatives for food security.

“We must all do our research and vote for a party that will lead us into the future in a responsible way,” says the NDACT Chair.

“Farm production generates an estimated $259 million in overall annual economic activity in Dufferin County,” says Ms. Wallace. “This makes it the largest economic contributor in Dufferin County.” (Source 2016 Stats Canada)”

Karren Wallace is one of many Dufferin residents who remain mindful of the words of founding NDACT member and century farm owner, Ralph Armstrong, who, along with neighbouring farmers, initiated the resistance and ultimate defeat of the Melancthon Mega Mine.

“Food has been rationed in my lifetime,” said Mr. Armstrong. “It doesn’t take much of a hiccup to cause a problem. We’re talking about the generations following. It probably doesn’t make much difference to me, but where’s the good food going to come from if you don’t have land to grow it on? What can you leave your grandchildren? Clean air to breathe, pure water to drink and good quality soil, secure, that you can grow food on.” (Source: Toronto Star December 6, 2009)

“The next food rationing will likely be due to climate change,” says Ms. Wallace, “water wars, a growing population and decreasing ability to provide food sovereignty.”

NDACT suggests we all ask our candidates questions, and take 20 minutes to inform ourselves about party platforms and where candidates stand on these important issues from reputable sources such as: newsinteractives.cbc.ca/elections/federal/2019/party-platforms.

“Politicians need to plan for the future, and start doing things for us – not to us,” says Ms. Wallace. “Our mindful vote can make that happen.”

