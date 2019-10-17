Traveler’s Tales coming to Shelburne Public Library

October 17, 2019

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Traveler’s Tales- A Night in Canada’s Arctic Parks

Tuesday, October 29th @ 7:00 pm

Sit back and relax as our tour guide takes us through some of Canada’s most picturesque National Parks! Our tour guide, Marlis, could claim she has been to ALL of Canada’s National Parks; however, as she was hiking her last Park in July 2019, Canada created a new National Park! Her adventures will continue. Email jnoble@shelburnelibrary.ca to register for this event.

Teen Scene:

October is our favourite time of the year, so we have a couple of spooky events planned for Teens. At our DIY Glow in the Dark Pumpkin event participants will design a pumpkin that will glow in the dark! Our Halloween Celebration will see a mix of activities, including a Halloween-themed Minute to Win it, alongside other spooky crafts! Teens can register for events by going to www.shelburnelibrary.ca/teens.html!

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, October 22nd, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Glow in the Dark Pumpkins*

Tuesday, October 29th, 4:00-5:00pm- Halloween Celebration*

Tuesday, November 5th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Tuesday, November 12th, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Sleeping Mask*

Tuesday, November 19th, 4:00-5:00pm- Ramen Noodle Challenge*

Tuesday, November 26th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

*please register for these events.

Children’s Programs:

It’s October and that means our Children’s Programming is getting a little bit spooky!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – After your morning walk in the fresh, Fall air, come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

JOIN US on Wednesday, October 30th, from 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm for our annual LEGO Club Costume Party! Come in your costume, enjoy some special treats, and create scary LEGO creations before Halloween.

Sleepy Story Time, Thursday, October 17th, from 6:15pm – 7:00 pm. Stop by YOUR LIBRARY in your pajamas, and snuggle up for 45 minutes of stories!

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of October, we will be reading about pumpkins, bats, skeletons, witches, and other fun Halloween themes!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events. children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

Fiction:

– The ventriloquists by E.R. Ramzipoor

– We, the survivors by Tash Aw

– Kill zone by Kevin J. Anderson

– Texas forever by Janet Dailey

– Rival’s Break by Carla Neggers

– Beneath the attic by V.C. Andrews

– Turn of the key by Ruth Ware

– The falling sword by Ben Kane

– Privateer by Margaret Weis

– Strands of truth by Colleen Coble

– Verity by Colleen Hoover

– Coventry by Rachel Cusk

Non fiction:

– Stay sexy and don’t get murdered by

Karen Kilgariff

– Into the planet by Jill Heinerth

– Robin by Dave Itzkoff

– Everything is figureoutable by Marie

Forleo

