Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

October 17, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Cody Bryan

Placement: LC’s Creations

Local business/education partnerships provide students with a transitional opportunity to experience the world of work while still completing high school and provide employers with a platform to address some of their immediate and long term human resource needs. Locally many of our community businesses have been involved with this partnership.

This week Cody Bryan from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his Co-operative Education experience and how LC’s Creations is contributing to our community’s future.

LC’s Creations was registered as a business in 1999 and was put into full swing when it was started full time in 2008. The company makes store front signs, A-frames, 3D letters, company business cards and more. Lionel Chenette is the soul owner of the company and works alone in his shop. When needed, Lionel enlists installation help from Scott Rae.

I am a Sign Making Assistant to Lionel right now. I help in the loading of the vinyl and weeding of the material once it comes out of the machine. I have not yet been to an on site installation yet but that opportunity will present itself down the road. In the shop we use a computer program called “Flexi” to do most of the graphic design, and then we hand weed each project using an exacto knife. Special training includes proper techniques when clearing out any air bubbles in the material and ways to make sure the material is loaded properly into the printing machine.

Careers that I am now aware of since I started at my co-op are: Graphic Designer, Receptionist, Website Designer and a Software Programmer. These job titles are all related to what happens everyday at my placement.

LC’s Creations is a proud sponsor of the Shelburne Soccer Club, and has been since 2012.

Readers Comments (0)