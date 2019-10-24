Seeback secures decisive victory for Conservatives in Dufferin-Caledon

Written By MIKE BAKER

There really wasn’t much in the way of change in Dufferin-Caledon riding following Monday’s federal election, with the Conservatives, led by Kyle Seeback, securing the local seat for the Tories for a sixth successive term.

While there were murmurs heading into the vote that this riding, long considered a Conservative stronghold, was potentially there for the taking by the Liberals, Mr. Seeback secured what was, essentially, a comfortable victory on Monday. He led the way with 28,729 votes, good enough for 42.3 percent, compared to Liberal candidate Michele Fisher’s 22,330 votes (32.9 percent).

Indeed, it was the lowest percentile victory the Conservatives have enjoyed since the Dufferin-Caledon riding was created more than 15 years ago, but that had much to do with the strong performance of NDP candidate Allison Brown, who secured 7,822 votes (11.5 percent), and Green candidate Stefan Wiesen, who received 7,252 votes (10.7 percent). Completing the local lineup, People’s Party candidate Chad Ransom received 1,505 votes (2.2 percent), with Russ Emo, the Christian Heritage Party representative, securing 318 votes (0.5 percent).

A total of 67,956 votes were tallied in Dufferin-Caledon during this year’s election – a new record high, eclipsing the 60,451 votes recorded back in 2015. While the overall number went up, voter turnout was actually down during this election, with only 63.69 percent of the 106,138 eligible voters in the local riding actually voting. That particular total is down from the 65.63 percent voter turnout we had in 2015, and is a shade under the overall federal turnout in 2019, which has been tagged at 65.95 percent.

It was a momentous occasion for Mr. Seeback on Monday. In what was, really, a passing of the torch, the retiring David Tilson, who served as Dufferin-Caledon MP for five terms from 2004 to 2015, introduced Kyle to a crowd of more than 50 supporters at an election night party held at The Mad Hatter restaurant in Orangeville late on Monday.

“We’ve got a great guy who’s going to replace me. It’s a great feeling to know that Dufferin-Caledon is going to be looked after so well,” Mr. Tilson informed the crowd. “I’ve known Kyle for quite a few years. I met him first in Ottawa when he represented one of the Brampton ridings, and he distinguished himself very well in Ottawa, and he’s going to distinguish himself very well here. He won well and he deserves this.”

For his part, after thanking his team and support system, Mr. Seeback spent the majority of his victory speech recognizing his rivals here in Dufferin-Caledon.

“Here in Dufferin-Caledon, we all took the Better Ballot Pledge. We all ran positive campaigns, we never attacked each other and, after the campaign we’ve seen nationally, I believe all parties should be looking to take the Better Ballot Pledge,” Mr. Seeback stated. “Here in Dufferin-Caledon, we showed them how it’s done. We talked about policies, we talked about what we’re going to do to make our communities better and how to make our country better. We did not sling mud. I’m so proud of everyone who ran.”

Again referencing the bitter battle we saw between Liberal and Conservative heads Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer, Mr. Seeback continued, “We’re entering an era of politics that is becoming more divisive. More ugly. That’s happening at the national level, where (candidates) are finding it’s better to attack each other, ridicule each other and demonize each other, and I think it’s got to stop in Canadian politics.”

Speaking to local media following his victory, Mr. Seeback stated he was “blown away” by the support he’s seen in Dufferin-Caledon, but admitted it was something of a bittersweet evening after it became apparent the Liberals had secured a minority government.

“I’m a little disappointed (in the results nationally), some of my colleagues who ran did not win tonight. I’m happy the Liberals didn’t get a majority government, but I’m disappointed we didn’t do better,” Mr. Seeback stated. “I had hoped we would win more seats and have a chance at a majority government.”

The Liberals, led by Prime Minister elect Justin Trudeau, secured 157 of the 338 available seats across Canada, falling 13 shy of the threshold required to form a majority government. The Conservatives make up the strongest official opposition in Canada’s history, with 121 MPs elected to office. It would appear the Bloc Québecois (32 seats) and NDPs (24 seats) will hold the balance of power in Ottawa for the next few years. Rounding out this year’s election, Elizabeth May’s Green Party secured three seats, while Jody Wilson-Raybould, a one-time Liberal MP who served as Justin Trudeau’s attorney general and justice minister before the SNC-Lavalin scandal led to her dismissal from the Liberal caucus, secured her seat in Vancouver Granville as an independent candidate.

Leaders from the five major parties – those being Liberal, Conservative, NDP, Bloc and Green – were all re-elected on Monday. The upstart People’s Party of Canada were dealt a hammer blow after being shut out on Monday, with leader Maxime Bernier losing the Quebec riding he had held for four terms. It remains to be seen what the future holds for the PPC, who secured less than two percent of the popular vote in Canada.

While understandably disappointed in the local results, Dufferin-Caledon Liberal candidate Michele Fisher put on a brave face during her election night party in Orangeville. She spoke of the traction she believes the Liberals have made in the local riding over the past four months.

“We have come so far in such a short period of time. During this campaign, we won the support of people from across the political spectrum,” said Ms. Fisher. “We are not in the same place that we were when we started out. When I look back over the past four months, at how much we’ve learned and all the new people we’ve attracted, it’s incredible.”

While Ms. Fisher was able to attract some of the Liberal’s big-hitters to the riding over the course of the campaign, notably Prime Minister Trudeau, who visited a Bolton bakery, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau, who spoke at an event at Hockley Valley Resort, it wasn’t enough to swing the election in her favour.

Speaking to media, Ms. Fisher said she was thankful the Liberals would once again form the government, praising the party’s plans to fight climate change.

“This is a time when we can’t afford any more time, so I’m gratified Prime Minister Trudeau got in again to form government and the Liberals can continue with its climate change strategy,” Ms. Fisher noted.

As Mr. Seeback prepares to form part of the official opposition, he expressed his excitement at having the opportunity to provide a “real voice” for Dufferin-Caledon in Ottawa, and ensure the Liberal government is held accountable for its actions over the course of the next four years.

“I’m really looking forward to holding the Liberal government to account. I think they’ve dropped the ball on several files over the past four years, and I want to make sure I’m really bringing that voice, and really aggressively advocating for the people of Dufferin-Caledon,” Ms. Seeback stated. “Just because the people didn’t elect a Liberal here doesn’t mean the Prime Minister, or the government can ignore us. We have infrastructure needs. We have needs for rural broadband, and for our farming communities and small towns, and I’ll make sure I’m advocating aggressively for that.”

In closing, when asked if he had his eyes fixed on a certain role, or portfolio, within the makeup of the new official opposition, Mr. Seeback said he was “happy to serve in any capacity” and would leave all decisions in that regard to party leader Andrew Scheer.

For more statistics and information on the 2019 federal election, including a breakdown of how the votes fell in each of Canada’s 338 ridings, visit: newsinteractives.cbc.ca/elections/federal/2019/results.

