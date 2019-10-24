‘Frozen’ coming to life at Grace Tipling Hall

October 24, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

LP Stage Productions’ director, Alison Port, acquired the rights to the popular Broadway musical Frozen as soon as they became available last year.

She says she loves the story of two close sisters kept apart for years by the power of “Elsa’s” icy magic, and reunited by the youngest sister “Anna’s” determination to fight for them both.

When she booked the musical, Alison Port says she had no idea there was even a second movie coming out, and notes that it is a happy coincidence Frozen’s opening night at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne is the same date as the movie’s premier. She says the stage version of the first movie has a few differences but not many. “The songs are more suited to an ensemble cast and the show is shorter.”

Once again, LP Stage is taking a huge cast of young performers under their wings. “We have 46 kids in the show,” says Alison Port, “Our youngest just turned 5 and our oldest is 17.”

The cast is in rehearsal three times a week, “starting with music, then adding blocking to the scenes, and then choreography along with continuing music review, and then repeating the show over and over,” says the director.

Along with Ms. Port in the director’s role, Noni Thomas takes on musical direction once again, and Kristen Gamache the choreography. Dale Lundy continues in his role as master set builder – keeping things small due to the space restrictions.

“The biggest challenge has been trying to create the magic of the ice and snow in the blizzard scenes,” says Alison Port. “We don’t have projection or special effects equipment, so we will be making it interesting in different ways – by using ribbons, fans, and lights.”

There are lots of familiar faces in the cast of Frozen, as well as several new ones.

“Our leads include Ashley Culham as little ‘Anna,’” says Ms. Port, “This is Ashley’s first lead role, but she has been performing with us since she was four years old. Ashley Robertson, who was Alice in Alice in Wonderland, plays little “Elsa.” Middle aged “Anna” is played by Mackenzie Warzin for her first lead role. Middle aged “Elsa” will be played by Brooklyn Prins – also her first lead role. Grown “Elsa” is played by Payton Menard who played Blue Fairy in My Son Pinocchio.

Grown “Anna” is played by Savannah Da Silva. “Savannah has done something like 20 shows with LP Stage Productions,” says Alison Port, “and she just turned 16.” Ms. Port says, “Not only is Savannah a stand out performer, but she has become a great asset to the LP family. She is a natural teacher – conducting the drama games with the kids, acting as dance captain in our last show, and assisting Kristen with choreography. She has a great future in this business either on or off stage.”

In the male leads, Hans is split between Tevone Olubode and Cameron Glenday. Cameron will be playing Hans for both Friday night shows; he was last seen as the lead in LP’s Singin’ in the Rain. “Kristoff” is played by Espen Barr-Klouman in his first lead role. “Olaf,” the snowman, is played by Morgan Acker, and Sven the reindeer is played by Keira Harley. Alison says, “Sven is likely the hardest role in the show as it requires performing in a full puppet-like costume.”

School matinees are sold out and tickets are already selling well, so audiences are advised to get their tickets soon. Frozen plays at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne from Nov. 22 to Dec. 1. Costs: Adults $18 / students and seniors $12. Tickets can be purchased: online at lpstageproductionsinc.com or at Eventbrite; through the box office at 519-925-2600.

