ETFO Upper Grand locals hold strike vote

October 24, 2019

Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) members employed by the Upper Grand District School Board held a confidential members’ meeting and a central strike vote on Tuesday, October 22.

“ETFO’s goal is to reach an agreement at the central bargaining table without having to take job action,” said ETFO provincial President Sam Hammond. “We are committed to continuing negotiations until a fair and reasonable collective agreement can be reached that protects and improves the learning and working conditions in public elementary schools in Ontario.”

At this member-only meeting, elementary teachers and occasional teachers from the two locals discussed central bargaining issues. The ETFO Provincial Executive has asked members to demonstrate their support for ETFO’s bargaining priorities that include more support for students with special needs, the protection of Kindergarten, class size and class structure, and fair and transparent hiring practices.

Holding a central strike vote is one part of the legal bargaining process established under Ontario labour laws.

There are two ETFO central negotiation tables; one table for teachers and occasional teachers and the other for educational workers, which includes designated early childhood educators, education support personnel and professional support personnel.

