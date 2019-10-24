Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

October 24, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Brendan Matthews

Placement: Scott White Construction

This week Brendan Matthews from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how Scott White Construction is contributing to our community’s future.

The focus of the construction company run by Scott White is to prepare the sites for home building companies throughout Ontario. Scott owns a variety of heavy equipment and has a team of skilled workers to be able to complete each job. The team consists of General Labourers, Heavy Equipment Operators, Supervisors and Mechanics.

I work as a General Labourer helping the team prep the equipment with grease, completing safety start up checks, and reviewing the plans for the day. Some of the training I have completed in order to be prepared for this job is: WHIMS, Safety Awareness, First Aid/CPR, Working at Heights Training as well as on site training by my supervisor on Equipment Safety and Operation. My current job is as the Flag Man and this job includes directing the dump trucks and collecting the tickets when they bring in the fill. I also ensure the silt fence is placed correctly and clean the equipment at the end of the day, like cleaning the tracks and the undercarriage.

Other careers I have learned about are Dump Truck Driver who helps take away and bring in fill and Heavy Equipment Operator who clears the land and compacts the dirt. The Soil Engineer tests for contaminated soil and there is a Ministry of Labour Inspector who ensures that the site is compliant with regulations. Each of these jobs are vital for the whole process to work safely.

Scott White not only supports our high school by taking Co-op students, but he also participates in Fishing Derby for Dads and Kids. The event takes place annually at Lake Sparrow for the past 10 years and he has donated prizes to the community. Scott spends countless hours putting the worms on the hooks for kids at the derby.

