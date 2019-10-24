Royals Jr. Soccer team done for season

October 24, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior boys soccer team are done for the season after giving up a loss in their semi-final game against Westside Secondary School in Orangeville.

It was a short season for the team this year. Only three schools managed to field junior teams in Distict 4 this year.

Along with CDDHS, Norwell District Secondary School and Westside were the only schools that were entered in competition.

Over the season the played four regular season games giving up losses in the first three outings. However they turned it around in game four when they managed to score nine goals against Westside, with Aidain Mackenzie, Dylan Szymanski, Marcus Carvalho, Chris Srameki, and Bradbury Tyler scoring for the Royals.

Going into the playoffs, Norwell was given a bye as the top team in the District with a 3 – 1 record.

They Royasls took a 5 – 1 loss in the final game to hang up the season. Norwell and Westside will now play to determine the District 4 champion for the 2019 season.

