Muskies move into first place after weekend wins

October 24, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Senior Muskies are having a good start to the season.

After four games the Shelburne squad has moved into first place in the WOAA senior league standings.

The Muskies season got underway on October 5, with a 6 – 5 overtime win over the Tavistock Royals.

Game two of the season saw the Muskies dispatch the Shallow Lake Crushers 8 – 2 in another home game on October 12.

The Muskies travelled to Durham on Friday, October 18, to meet the Thundercats on Durham home ice.

It was a good night for the Shelburne squad when they left the ice with a 4 – 1 win to remain undefeated.

Shelburne goals came from Luke Richardson with a pair, Brandon Richardson, and Ty MCCallum finishing off with an empty netter at the end of the night.

Goale Ryan Mantle got the win for the night.

They were back at it the following night when they returned to the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex to host the Minto 81’s.

It was a tough first period with neither team being able to get the edge and the first ended with no goals scored.

After the break the Muskies returned and notched four goals for a 4 – 1 lead at the end of the frame.

Shelburne goals came from Ty Mcallum, Ryan Hunter, Brandon Richardson, and Luke Richardson.

Chris Greer got the only third period goal to end the game with a 5 – 1 win for the Muskies.

Goalie Eddy Davey picked up the win for the night.

The win moved the Muskies into first place.

The Saugeen Shores Winterhawks are currently in second place, followed by the Elora Rocks, Ripley Wolves, and the Clinton Radars.

The Muskies will be in Ripley this Friday night to take on the Wolves.

They will return to home ice at the CDRC on Saturday, November 2, to host the Lucknow Lancers.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

