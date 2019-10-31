Hundreds of little ones enjoy Shelburne’s 3rd ‘Treats in the Street’

Written By MARNI WALSH

According to the Shelburne BIA, an estimated 400 to 500 kids were out trick or treating in downtown Shelburne this past Saturday, Oct. 26. It was the third successful year for the event which saw a total of 29 businesses between Main Street and Owen Sound Street participating in handing out candy to area little ones.

BIA representative, Melissa Hooper of H&H Tax Management says, “What made this event such a success was all of the people and businesses that participated and sponsored it. From the businesses that sponsored time and resources at the Legion to make a great activity hub for the kids – to the businesses that sponsored money to cover costs to run the event and purchase candy to hand out. It was the businesses of Shelburne who came together for this event that made it an amazing one.”

However, Ms. Hooper says, “Without all of the help of our amazing volunteers this event would not have run as smoothly as it did.”

“As the BIA, we are always trying to find ways to support and increase exposure of our downtown core,” she says. “We felt this event was a great way to hold a “doors open” kind of event that brings people into local businesses and brings exposure to our downtown core while giving something for the residents of Shelburne to enjoy.”

“There were a lot of sponsors behind this event, and for that, we are super thankful,” says Melissa Hooper. “We had Compass Community Church, Party Safari, the Shelburne Library, Tim Hortons Shelburne, and the BIA at the Shelburne Legion with free activities for the kids. We collaborated with the Little’s “Haunt in the Park” and Attridge Transportation to provide a free shuttle bus from the Legion to Mini-Boo, giving families the opportunity to enjoy Little’s free event.” She added, “The Town of Shelburne did advertising for Treats in the Streets on their screens, and Shelburne Police were out walking the streets during the event. Besley Country Market provided the pumpkins for the Great Pumpkin Hunt, and LP Stage Productions donated the prize for the hunt.”

Last, but definitely not least, Melissa Hooper thanks all of the Shelburne business that sponsored the event to cover the costs of renting the Legion and purchasing the treat bags and supplies for the kids, including: Gold Sponsors-Main Street Family Dental, H&H Tax Management, Service Ontario Shelburne, and Small Town Family Dental; Silver Sponsors-Jelly Craft Bakery, Caravaggio IDA, Beyond the Gate, Crewson Insurance Brokers, Shelburne Animal Hospital, Vivid Hair Studio, and Davenports Auto Parts.

The current Shelburne BIA Executive was just voted in last October, and Melissa Hooper says, “We are trying our best to help support our downtown businesses and encourage everyone to shop local. By hosting events downtown and getting people into the businesses’ doors, to see what they offer, we are hoping these businesses will see some new faces returning because of the events and downtown exposure.”

Next year, Melissa Hooper says the BIA is hoping to collaborate with the Little family again and find ways to make Spooktacular Shelburne an even bigger and more amazing event for the community.

The BIA’s next event will be the Santa Clause Parade on Saturday, Dec. 7. Watch for details at the beginning of November.

