Shelburne Police deal with two concerning drivers on Friday

October 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

Shelburne Police were busy with two separate dangerous drivers on town roadways, both occurring between 11 p.m. and midnight on Friday night (Oct. 25).

The first incident involved an Audi sedan driving at more than double the speed limit on Main Street in Shelburne. An officer conducting traffic enforcement observed the vehicle travelling at an extreme speed and obtained a speed reading of 120 kph on a radar speed measuring device. This portion of Main Street is a 50 kph zone.

As a result the Audi was impounded for 7 days, and the operator’s driver’s licence was suspended for 7 days.

The driver, 22-year-old Custodio Carranza of Brampton, is charged with speeding, stunt driving, and for having an expired licence plate. The defendant was served a summons to the Orangeville court in November to answer to the allegations.

Shortly after, an officer conducting a RIDE spot check, stopping a Jeep Wrangler on Owen Sound Street. The officer noted a smell of alcohol coming from the driver, resulting in a roadside field sobriety test being conducted. The driver failed the roadside field sobriety test and was arrested for Operation While Impaired.

The driver was transported to the Shelburne Police station for further breath testing, which he also failed. As a result 33-year-old Christopher Williams of Shelburne was charged with Operation While Impaired, and Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 or More. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days. The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date in October to answer to the allegations.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Shelburne man stopped for speeding,

charged with impaired driving

Shortly before midnight on Wednesday Oct. 23, a Shelburne police officer stopped an SUV for speeding 21kph over the speed limit.

When the officer spoke with the driver of the vehicle, the officer found evidence of possible marijuana use in the vehicle. At the roadside, the officer completed a Standard Field Sobriety Test, which the driver failed. The driver was arrested for Operating a Conveyance with Ability Impaired by Drug.

The roadside investigation further revealed a quantity of marijuana readily available to the driver, and that the driver had a novice licence.

The driver was taken to be further tested by a Drug Recognition Expert, which further confirmed his impairment.

As a result, 39-year-old Roger Nelson of Shelburne was charged with Operating a Conveyance with Ability Impaired by Drug, Speeding, Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available, and Fail to Surrender Insurance Card. His licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with a court date later this month to answer to the allegations.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

OPP charge Dufferin County man

with child pornography offences

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensic Unit and the Dufferin County OPP Detachment have arrested and charged a Shelburne man following a five-month inves! tigation into Child Pornography offences.

On September 5, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the Town of Shelburne during which multiple electronic devices were seized for further examination.

Subsequent to a forensic review of the seized devices, Simon Williams, 51-years-old was arrested on October 23, 2019 and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing in the town of Orangeville.

The Ontario Provincial Police will continue to aggressively identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children.

“Our reality today is that every person around the world with a sexual interest in children has immediate access to any child on the internet. It’s like they are sitting next to our kids even though they could be across the globe. We as parents and community members have to know who children are interacting with online. These offenders are very manipulative. If parents are not engaged – they will never see them coming until it’s too late” Detective Staff Sergeant Sharon Hanlon of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Readers Comments (0)