Shelburne Bantam rep team hosts fundraising tournament

October 31, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

When you’re a travelling rep hockey team, it gets expensive to play through a full season of road game.

The Shelburne Wolves Bantam rep team held a day of fundraising to help get them through the season.

The team hosted a baseball tournament at Hyland Park in Shelburne on Saturday, October 26, with eight teams battling it out on the diamond.

It wasn’t really baseball weather but but they persevered and dressed for the occasion.

Eight teams took part in the event which also included a barbecue under the pavilion at the park.

“This is a fundraising event for our team to help with our tournaments and any team expenses we have,” said organizer and team assistant coach Justin Besley. “We have a ball tournament going on. We’ve got eight teams here. Some came from Alliston and some our local. We could have had more but we capped it out at eight so we had two divisions. We’re going to do a semi-final and final games later in the day. We’ve already raised $1,500 with the ball tournament an there’s more to come with the barbecue. This is mainly to help us with tournaments.”

Justin said he had a lot of help putting the tournament together.

“I had a lot of help from my mom Heather Besley, Angela Stevenson, Dylan Gray, and the McComb family are cooking the barbecue for everybody.”

Teams played on two diamonds in the park and running the bases was a good way to keep warm.

The Bantam team is having a good season with a 2-2 record so for for the year.

They are in second place in the Georgian Bay Group B standings.

The Wolves Bantam team will be back in action this Saturday, November 2, when they will host the Owen Sound Jr. Attack at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Game time is 3:00 p.m.

Readers Comments (0)