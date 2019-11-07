Dufferin-Peel District Women’s Institute hosts Women’s Day event

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Dufferin-Peel District Women’s Institute held a Women’s Day event at Monora Park on Saturday, November 2.

The event featured several speakers and included demonstrations by several local residents.

Dufferin County Paramedic, Kate Martin, spoke of working in her career and explained what the job is all about, as well as offering health and safety tips.

Designer, Amber Swidersky, of Petals Flower Co. demonstrated how to create an evergreen wreath with locally foraged items.

John Fallis, from the Pine River Institute, spoke about that organization’s approach to helping teenagers with serious addictive behaviors. Mr. Fallis is also a well known former high school principal.

Rounding out the day, fashion designer, Heather Chapplain, brought some of her designs and combined them with some fashions from the Off Broadway Boutique in Orangeville.

The Dufferin-Peel District Women’s Institute is part of the world’s largest organization for women who work for the good of all, regardless of race, creed or political beliefs.

There are five branches in the district: Camilla-Hockley, Horning’s Mills, Mansfield, Salem, and the The Maples.

“This is our sixth annual woman’s day,” said Joy Trimble, committee member and past president. “We are a part of the provincial organization – the Women’s Institute of Ontario. We have five branches. We had 94 women registered for today’ event. We have a different program every year and try to get speakers from Dufferin County.”

Fashion designer, Heather Chapplain, is based in Alton and brought several of her designs. She specializes in working with denim and worked with the Off Broadway Boutique for this occasion to show her designs.

“I work in denim – I redesign denim,” Ms. Chapplain explained. “Today I’m speaking about clothing and the multiple ways to wear it. My personal drive behind what I’m doing is to get women to be really comfortable in what they are wearing and not be afraid to try new things while at the same time trying to keep clothing out of the landfills.”

Ms. Chapplain is a former model and still occasionally models and is very familiar with the fashion and design industry.

She delved into designing clothes after starting quilting then expanded that interest into working with clothing. She specializes in taking existing clothing and combing pieces to create a whole new design.

Several models came on stage wearing her unique designs.

The Women’s Institute has affiliations around the world.

They offer educational programming and community support, advocate for social, environmental and economic change, and work towards the personal growth of all women.

