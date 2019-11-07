FTP mobilizing to mark November as Women Abuse Prevention month

With November being Woman Abuse Prevention Month, Family Transition Place (FTP) is mobilizing the community to ensure everyone is educated, aware, and willing to help put an end to men’s violence against women.

Now in its seventh year, the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses (OAITH) Wrapped in Courage Campaign invites all Ontarians to show their support by purchasing a purple scarf from their local women’s shelter. The courage of a woman alone is not enough.

The beds at Family Transition Place are always full. There are women calling daily for space in the shelter, and asking to be put on the wait-list for counselling to help them deal with the impact of the violence and abuse they have experienced.

“By purchasing and wearing a purple scarf or tie, you support the services at FTP and show your support to those women walking among us (and there are many) who have experienced or may be currently experiencing violence and abuse. It shows them they are not alone,” said Norah Kennedy, FTP’s Executive Director.

FTP plays a vital role for survivors through its programs and services. When women and their children can’t access the shelter or an FTP program, it’s the difference between staying in a harmful situation and having a chance at freedom.

Supporting your local shelter means that women always have a safe place to go when they are being harmed.

Woman abuse is not a women’s issue. It is a human rights issue, and it affects us all. Together we can work to eliminate woman abuse. Indeed we must. Every woman and child has the fundamental right to live in safety and security.

Visit wrappedincourage.ca to learn more and support the campaign. Join #wrappedincourage on social media: www.twitter.com/ @wrappdincourage www.facebook.com/ wrappedincourage/

