Shelburne Muskies take second place after winning weekend

Written by BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Muskies continue to look strong in the early going of the WOAA Senior season after posting a couple of wins over the weekend.

After the weekend the Muskies remain in second place behind the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks, who are undefeated for the season.

With seven games played, the Muskies have taken only one loss this year.

The weekend produced another four points.

On Friday (Nov. 1) the squad travelled to Milverton to take on the 4 Wheel Drives at the Perth East Recreation Complex.

It was a tight game that ended in a 3 – 3 tie at the final buzzer.

The teams returned for a shoot-out with the Muskies getting the edge for a 4 – 3 win.

They didn’t get much rest after that game as the schedule had them back at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex the following night to host the Lucknow Lancers for their Saturday night home game.

There was a good size crowd in the arena as fans are picking up on the excitement of having a winning team in town.

The Muskies had a three goal lead early in the second period in a game that saw some really fast action on the ice.

By the end of the third the Shelburne team notched two more and left the ice with a 5 – 2 win.

The Muskies have two shooters listed in the top ten in scoring in the League.

Luke Richardson is in the number two spot in the stats with four goals and 11 assists after seven games played – good for 15 points.

Ty McCallum is currently in eighth spot in the points column. After sever games has six goals and four assists for a number ten in the points column.

Muskies goalie Ryan Mantle is currently listed as the top goalie with a goals against average of 1.5 after his first two games on the ice.

The Muskies will have a road game this weekend when they head to Seaforth to take on the Centenaires on Saturday (Nov. 9) night.

The Muskies will be back on home ice on Saturday, November 23, when they will host the Tillsonburg Thunder.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

