Alliston moves into first in Jr. C loop

November 7, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

It has been a wild ride in the Provincial Junior Hockey League over the past few weeks as the the standings took a dramatic shift and the the Alliston Hornets have moved into first place.

It was only three weeks ago that the squad was labouring in the number four spot at the start of the season. They have now moved into first place, dropping the Stayner Siskins to second spot.

The Schomberg Cougars who had a good start and were in second place in the early going have now dropped to fourth place.

After 14 games the Hornets have come out on top 10 times. They took two losses and two overtime losses.

The Allistson team picked up four points over the weekend after winning back to back games over the Penetang Kings.

The teams met on Friday (Nov.1) night at the New Tecumseth Recreation Centre.

At the end of the first period the Hornets were leading 2 – 0.

Rhys Brown hit back to back goals in the second period followed by another from Keegan Gillis-McAnulty to give the Hornets a 5 – 0 lead with one period left to play.

The Kings avoided the shut-out with a single third period goal and the Hornets left he ice with a 7 – 1 win.

The two teams met the following night (Nov. 2) on Penetang home ice.

The game was pretty much over in the first period after the Hornets score four goals before the period was even half over.

Rhys Brown notched the only third period Hornets goal and the Alliston team left he ice with a 5 – 3 win.

The Alliston team again on the ice and picked up another two point on Tuesday (Nov. 5) night when they travelled to Huntsville and trounced the Otters 9 – 3.

The Hornets are in first place in the North Carruthers division of the PJHL with 24 points.

The Stayner Sisins are in second place with 24 points. In the third spot, the Orillia Terriers have 18 points.

They are followed by the Schomberg Cougars and the Caledon Golden Hawks.

