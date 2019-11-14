Shelburne Public Library to host silent auction & book sale

November 14, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale

Saturday, November 30: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Come and see the lovely gifts we have for the holiday season. Items are lovingly made or donated by our generous patrons. As well, the Book Sale this year will feature many specialty items such as cookbooks, non-fiction, and older titles by your favourite author.

Teen Scene:

There is no doubt our Teens will sleep well after creating personalized sleep masks this week. They’re going to need their energy for next week’s Ramen Noodle Challenge! Think you’ve got Iron-Chef skills and can make the best Ramen? We will put your skills to the test! Want to register for a program? Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, call 519-925-2168, or drop by the desk @ YOUR Library!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, November 19th, 4:00-5:00pm- Ramen Noodle Challenge*

Tuesday, November 26th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

Tuesday, December 3rd, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Tuesday, December 10th, 4:00-5:00pm- *Gingerbread House Decorating Competition

Children’s Programs

It’s November and that means our Children’s Programming is getting into the holiday spirit!

Keep an eye out for our Wintertime Slime registration. This program has limited space and will be happening one weekend in early December.

Children will make 3-4 types of winter-themed slime, while working in small groups. Everyone will have lots slime to take home at the end of the program!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

On Thursday, November 14th, from 6:15pm – 7:00 pm we will be having Sleepy Story Time. Stop by the library in your pajamas, and snuggle up for 45 mins of stories @ YOUR LIBRARY!

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of November, we will be reading about hibernation, the beginning of winter, and SNOW!

New Books:

Fiction:

Lampedusa by Steven Price

The wagers by Sean Michaels

The Swallows by Lisa Lutz

Where the light enters by Sara Donati

Letters from Peaceful Lane by Janet Dailey

Crow winter by Karen McBride

Truth or dare by Fern Michaels

A girl named Anna by Lizzy Barber

Quichotte by Salman Rushdie

Non fiction:

Stop eating your emotions by Isabelle Huot

On fire by Naomi Klein

Murdered Midas by Charlotte Gray

Super human by Dave Asprey

Most valuable by Gare Joyce

Finding meaning by David Kessler

Black death by Stephen Porter

