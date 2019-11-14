Wolves Bantam rep trying to get on plus side after loss to Clearview

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

A 3 – 1 loss to the Clearview Canucks on Friday (Nov. 8) night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex leaves the Shelburne Wolves Bantam rep team with a 4 – 5 record for the season.

The first period was scoreless as both teams put up a good defence and kept shots on net to a minimum for the period.

Wolves forward, Tyler Higginson, scored the opening goal in the second period when he took a pass to the front of the net and picked off the corner of the Clearview goal on a shot from the point.

The Canucks tied the game a couple of minutes later then took the lead on a second goal later in the period.

The Wolves put out a good effort in the third period but they couldn’t score.

The Canucks notched a third goal with 3:14 left on the clock for a two goal lead.

The final was a 3 – 1 win for Clearview.

“We played really good in the first,” said Wolves goalie Zachary Baird after the game. “In the second we played good at the start but I think we got a little cocky and got a little lacks late in the period. In the third we gave it our all. On offence we passed really good and set it up. We crashed the net.”

Wolves defenceman, Jack Moylan, said the team played well but slowed down in the second period.

“We played alright in the first but broke down in the second and third,” Jack said. “I thought we should have had those guys but we’ll get them next time. On defence, we kept the puck away from the front of the net and played the body really well and kept them away.”

The Wolves Bantams will be back on the ice for another home game on Monday, Nov. 18, when they will host the Wasaga Beach Stars at the CDRC. Game time is 8:35 p.m.

