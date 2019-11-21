Correction notice

November 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

In the Nov. 14 edition of the Shelburne Free Press, on Page 3 in the story titled ‘Early 2020 budget projections call for 5.5 percent tax increase’, we incorrectly stated the current debt per household in Shelburne totals $1.5 million. In actual fact, the total debt per household equates to approximately $1,500.

It should be noted this was an editing error, rather than an error on behalf of the reporter, Peter Richardson.

The Free Press apologizes for, and regrets this error.

Readers Comments (0)