Correction notice

November 21, 2019   ·   0 Comments

In the Nov. 14 edition of the Shelburne Free Press, on Page 3 in the story titled ‘Early 2020 budget projections call for 5.5 percent tax increase’, we incorrectly stated the  current debt per household in Shelburne totals $1.5 million. In actual fact, the total debt per household equates to approximately $1,500.

It should be noted this was an editing error, rather than an error on behalf of the reporter, Peter Richardson. 

The Free Press apologizes for, and regrets this error. 



         

