Library’s Traveler’s Tales event postponed until new year

November 21, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale

Saturday, November 30 – 10am – 4pm

Come and see the lovely gifts we have for the holiday season. Items are lovingly made or donated by our generous patrons. As well, the Book Sale this year will feature many items such as cookbooks, non-fiction, and older titles by your favourite author.

Postponed-

Traveler’s Tales- A Night in Australia.

We will be rescheduling this Traveler’s Tales event in the New Year. For now, we will just have to keep dreaming about the sunny south!

Teen Scene:

Teens put their chef skills to the test during our Ramen Noodle Challenge—did you think they’d be able to create both a savoury and a sweet version of Ramen? Neither did we! Don’t forget to register for our Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Competition. The challenge this year is to create a Gingerbread Dog House! Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, call 519-925-2168, or drop by the desk @ YOUR Library! Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram (@ShelburneONLibrary) to see all of the exciting things we get up to!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, November 26th, 4:00-5:00pm- Fresh Ink

Tuesday, December 3rd, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Tuesday, December 10th, 4:00-5:00pm- *Gingerbread House Decorating Competition

Tuesday, December 17th, 4:00-5:00pm- *DIY Hot Chocolate

*registration required

Children’s Programs

It’s November and that means our Children’s Programming is getting into the holiday spirit!

Be sure to watch for the Gingerbread House building night and our Wintertime Slime workshop registrations!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the month of November, we will be reading about hibernation, the beginning of winter, and SNOW!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available this summer, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

Fiction:

Island by Johanna Skibgrud

Hot shot by Fern Michaels

Hidden Cove by Meg Tilly

Paper chains by Nicola Moriarty

Tin badges by Lorenzo Carcaterra

The warehouse by Rob Hart

Bloody genius by John Sandford

The Titan secret by Clive Cussler

Playing for keeps by Jill Shalvis

The shape of night by Tess Gerritsen

The nanny by Gilly MacMillan

Christmas shopaholic by Sophie Kinsella

Non fiction:

You are what your grandparents ate by Judith Finlayson

To speak for the trees by Diana Beresford-Kroeger

Permission to feel by Marc Brackett

Feed the birds by Chris Earley

Grown & flown by Lisa Heffernan

Edison by Edmund Morris

Blanket toss under midnight sun by Paul Seesequasis

Reinvention by Arlene Dickinson

The river battles by Mark Zuehlke

