Muskies maintain first place in senior league

November 21, 2019

Written by BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Muskies are on a hot streak.

After the weekend the Shelburne team added two points to their total winning winning on the road to maintain first place in the WOAA senior hockey league.

On Friday (Nov. 15) the Muskies travelled to Port Elgin to take on the Saugeen Shores Winterhawks.

The Winterhawks were undefeated going into Friday’s game. The Muskies enter the match with a 7 – 1 record.

Shelburne rookie Jamie Bennett score the opening goal when he was awarded a penalty shot.

It was a 2 – 0 game when Ty McCallum scored just a minute later.

With just over a minute left in the first period the Winterhawks got on the scoreboard with powerplay goal.

The Muskies had a two goal lead when Josh Sguigna scored halfway through the second period.

There was no more scoring in the game. The Muskies shut the door on the Winterhawks for the remainder of the second period and the entire third frame.

Eddie Davey was in net for the Muskies and got the win stopping 33 of 34 shots on net for the night.

It has been a superb start to the Muskies season.

They now have a 8 – 1 record and 16 points placing them at the top of the Senior League standings.

The Ripley Wolves are in second place with a 7 – 0 record and 14 points.

The Winterhawks dropped to third place after Friday’s loss and are 7 – 1 for the season.

In fourth place the Tavistock Royals have 12 points and a 5 – 2 record.

The Seaforth Centennaires are in fifth place in the leauge.

The Muskies will be back on home ice at the CDRC on Saturday, November 23, to host the Tillsonburg Thunder. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

