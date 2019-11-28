Silent auction & book sale this weekend at local library

Annual Silent Auction & Book Sale

Saturday, November 30 – 10am – 4pm

Come and see the incredible array of lovely gifts we have for the holiday season. We have a great selection – more beautiful than ever – of our popular book baskets, unique and collectible items, and so much more. There are some specialty Gift Baskets, donated by the generous merchants in our community. The Book Sale this year will feature many specialty items such as cookbooks, non-fiction, and older fiction titles by your favourite author.

Postponed- Traveler’s Tales,

A Night in Australia.

We will be rescheduling this Traveler’s Tales event in the New Year. For now, we will just have to keep dreaming about the sunny south!

Teen Scene:

We’re hosting two creative programs in the coming weeks. Firstly,our Gingerbread Dog House Decorating competition will challenge participants to decorate the best dog house in town! Patrons will be able to vote on their favourite for a week afterwards, and the winner will win a gift certificate, just in time for the holidays. Our DIY Hot Chocolate Day will show Teens a couple of ways to make hot chocolate gifts, which will be perfect to use over the holidays. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, call 519-925-2168, or drop by the desk @ YOUR Library to register for either of these events! Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram (@ShelburneONLibrary) to see all of the exciting things we get up to!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, December 3rd, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Tuesday, December 10th, 4:00-5:00pm- *Gingerbread House Decorating Competition

Tuesday, December 17th, 4:00-5:00pm- *DIY Hot Chocolate

*registration required

Children’s Programs

December is just around the corner and that means our Children’s Programming is getting into the holiday spirit!

Register now for our Wintertime Slime onDecember 7, 2019. This program has limited space. Children will make 3-4 types of winter-themed slime, while working in small groups. Everyone will have lots of slime to take home at the end of the program!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Sign-up for our Gingerbread Party on Wednesday, December 18th, 2019 – 3:30 -4:30 pm.

Registration is required to ensure we have enough supplies for all our friends.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

