Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

November 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Mitchel Garant and Leah LoBuono

Placement: KTH Shelburne

This week Mitchel Garant and Leah LoBuono from Centre Dufferin District High School share a little bit about their experience and how KTH is contributing to our community’s future.

KTH Shelburne started mass production on July 15th 1998. They are Dufferin County’s largest employer with more than 80% of the workforce coming from the immediate area of Shelburne, Dundalk and Orangeville. Manufacturing cutting-edge frame components for the Honda CRV and Honda Civic since 1985, KTH is a Tier-1 automotive supplier that distributes their product worldwide. With advanced technology such as robotic welding, forming, and prototyping, KTH has been able to maintain their high level of excellence in manufacturing automotive components.

Mitchel describes his role, `I work as a Production Associate, part of the weld department, and my task is to make parts to the best quality I can.` Leah comments, `as an Associate Welder, I load the child parts on to the jig which then one or two robot arms weld together. I fill out paperwork, driver check the parts by placing the part on the table and checking if the nuts and welds are okay and not cold welds. ` Special equipment we work with includes the robots and crane clamps that move the parts. Lock Out Tag Out is one of the training procedures we follow when there is a fault inside of a cell. We have light curtains that will automatically shut the machine off in case anything happens and someone crosses it. KTH has supplied us with PPE such as safety glasses, bump cap, sleeves and a uniform.

There are many jobs related to our placement. Skilled Trades are important because if something unexpected happens and we have downtime they will help out and hopefully resolve the problem. Electricians fix all the wiring in the robots and keep the lines running and safe. Human Resources is set up so if associates have any problems they can come and talk with one of the friendly staff in HR. Another important job is a Material Handler (Forklift Driver). They move parts to different sections of each line to get processed and load the trailers going to Honda.

KTH is contributing to a lot of community events including Christmas Hamper, Special Olympics Torch Run, Heritage Music Festival as well as sponsoring local sports teams. They are responsible for the beautified KTH Park with plants, flowers , trees and bushes.

