CDDHS Royals blank Guelph CVI 3-0 in second shutout of the season

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

After several years without a hockey team, the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals are back on the ice for the 2019 / 20 season.

The Royals looked fast and furious when they hosted the Guelph Collegiate Vocational Institute Gaels on the ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex on Wednesday, November 20.

It was the Royals third game of the season.

The Royals took a loss in their first outing of the season when they took on Norwell District Secondary School and left with a 6 – 3 deficit.

They rebounded in the second game when the shut-out Centennial Collegiate from Guelph 3 – 0.

Wednesday,’s game against GCVI had the Royals leading 1 – 0 in the first period on a goal from left wing, Jordan Leitch.

The CDDHS team were under the gun in the second when the were accessed a penalty that left them short a man for a full four minutes.

Ty Murray beat the odds to score a short-handed goal and give the Royals a 2 – 0 lead.

Returning for the third period, the Royals capped the game when Leitch got his second of the game with 8:09 remaining on the clock and the Centre Dufferin team left the ice with a 3 – 0 win.

Goalie Tristan Szymanowski got the the win with the shut-out.

“I thought we played well,” Szymanowski said after the game. “I thought we got the puck out when we needed to. Our penalty kill was good. We moved the puck very well. We got it into the neural zone and dumped it in.”

Teammate, Jordan Leitch said he thought team played a solid game.

“I think we played good and were really disciplined,” Jordan said. “We didn’t get any penalties except the one and when we did get a penalty we scored on the penalty kill. We dumped the puck in and made their defence tired. We played a good three periods of hockey.”

The Royals will be back on home ice at the CDRC on Wednesday, December 4, when they will host Wellington Heights Secondary School. Game time is 2:00 p.m.

