Muskies in first place, undefeated on home ice

November 28, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Muskies continue to lead in WOAA senior hockey after a 5 – 2 win over the Tillsonburg Thunder on Saturday (Nov. 23) night at the CDRC.

A big crowd turned out at the arena to support the team. The Muskies have now won five in a row.

It wasn’t an easy win for the Shelburne squad. With just over six minutes left in the third period the game was tied at two. Shelburne scored to make it a 3 -2 game.

They added two empty net goals when Tillsonburg pulled their goalie and put an extra man on the ice.

The Muskies went ahead early in the first period on goals from Luke Richardson and Ty McCallum. Late in the period the Thunder closed the gap on a powerplay to make it a 2 – 1 game.

With no scoring in the second period the teams returned for the third to battle it out and see who could get the edge.

Tillsonburg tied it up on a two-on-one with just over 13 minutes left on the clock.

Shelburne again went ahead when Blake Lovell rifled one past the Thunder goal with just over six minutes remaining.

The Thunder pulled their goalie in an effort to tie it up with the extra attacker, but Josh Sguigna and Luke Richardson both scored on the empty net to end the game with a 5 – 2 win for the Muskies.

The win leaves the Muskies in first place with 18 points – two ahead of the second place Ripley Wolves.

The Muskies will be on the road this weekend travelling to Palmerston to take on the Minto 81’s. They return to the CDRC on Saturday, Dec. 7, to host the Durham Thundercats. Game time is 8:00 p.m.

