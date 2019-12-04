CDDHS Royals basketball teams open season with home court wins

December 4, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The District 4 boys basketball season has begun and the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals teams started off with home town wins in the gym at CDDHS on Wednesday, November 25.

Junior team

The Royals junior team hosted the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines for their first game of the District 4 season.

Aaron Cunningham opened the scoring with a basket early in the first quarter. That was followed by by another quick basket by Odi Ndiokuere.

The Royals pressed hard to take an early lead. Kamar Campbell grabbed a rebound and took the shot to put the Royals ahead by six early in the game.

At the end of the first quarter the Royals were ahead 21 – 4.

Tyrell Harris lead things off in the second quarter with a basket then following up by hitting a thee-pointer.

The Royals had excellent defensive posturing keeping the Wolverines to the outside and forcing them to miss a lot of the shots they took.

D’Andre Wayne picked up a rebound and scored with 1:31 left in the half. Jaydon James finished the half with a three pointer to give the Centre Duffering team a 37 – 11 lead at the half.

The Royals charged though the second half of the game. Mikey Clewlow ended the game hitting the basket from the corner of the court for three points.

The Royals left he court with a 68 – 26 win in their first game of the year.

The Royals junior team will be back on home court on Monday, December 9, to host Emmanuel Christian High School.

Game time is 4:00 p.m.

Senior team

The Centre Dufferin Distict High School Royals senior team took on the Wellington Heights Secondary School Wolverines in their first game of the season.

The Royals took a 31 – 11 lead at the half to pretty much set the tone of the game.

Abel Sales had a great start in the third quarter charging down the court on a breakaway to score.

Mark Taylor picked up a point on a successful foul shot.

Brandon Powell hit two points with a drive to the net and a well executed layup.

Bradley Dwonmoh hit two for two when he was awarded a free throw on a foul.

At the end of the third quarter the Royals had opened a 47 -15 lead.

Wellington Heights put out a good effort on the court but they just couldn’t sink the baskets they needed to get back into the game.

Jaden Hamilton and Mark Taylor scored in the third quarter and Nathan Isaac hit a three pointer in the quarter.

Zach Davis finished off the game with a three-pointer with 1:30 left on the clock.

The Royals ended with a 65-20 win in their first outing of the season.

The Royals senior team will be back on their home court on Monday, December 9, when they will host Emmanuel Christian High School.

The tip-off is slated for 2:30 p.m.

