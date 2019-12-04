Shelburne Kinettes give kids a day of fun ‘Shopping with Santa’

December 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

The Shelburne Kinettes provided local kids with a day of fun on Nov. 30, hosting an Elf Shop and their annual ‘Shopping with Santa’ event at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

Kids got advice from Santa, who sported a genuine nose “like a cherry” and was dressed in his finest red suit for the special day. Kids spent time secretly shopping, while parents enjoyed local venders in the arena’s Country Room.

Additional volunteers at the event this year, kept things running smoothly, helping the littlest children shop amongst the over 300 gifts that had been generously donated by local residents, as well many new items donated by businesses and purchased by the Kinettes “with the help of a very special person.”

With a donation of only two dollars, children of all ages were welcomed to the Elf Shop where they could find a gift and have it wrapped for Christmas. High School students were encouraged to give a hand as volunteer Elves prior to going shopping their gifts.

Children attending the event, learned a little bit about the spirit of Christmas, beyond gift giving, when they were invited to write a Christmas card to an area senior and spread their Christmas cheer. Kids could also get that all important picture with Santa in front of a lovely backdrop thanks to Dave Wilson Photography.

The Kinettes had gathered a wide variety of vendors and small, local businesses for the event with an excellent array of goods and services, including “one of a kind handmade items.” Additionally, the Kinette kitchen was open as well, serving “yummy treats” during the event.

Shopping With Santa served area families a unique opportunity, as well as providing visibility for small, local businesses, and highlighting the good work of the Kinettes of Shelburne. The Kinette Club is a volunteer organization that works for the betterment of the community by running various fund raisers and serving good food at a wide variety of area events. All profits go back into the community, as well as to help support the Cystic Fibrosis of Canada fund. Proceeds from food sales, raffles and gifts at Shopping With Santa are donated to Shelburne’s Food Bank for the Christmas Hamper Program.

The Shelburne Kinettes meet on the third Tuesday of the month from September to June at The Door, Suite 103 at 167 Main Street West in Shelburne, starting at 6:30 pm. New members are always welcomed.

Readers Comments (0)