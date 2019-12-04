Get ready for a ‘Home Town Christmas’

December 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

‘Home Town Christmas’ is this year’s theme for Shelburne’s annual Santa Claus Parade, which gets underway from the Centre Dufferin District High School parking lot at 5 p.m. on Saturday (Dec 7).

The Business Improvement Area (BIA) says it will be “a magical night of lights and community cheer as Santa comes to Downtown Shelburne.”

Festivities and events will kick off at 1 p.m. on the day of the parade at Jack Downing Park. The park will be fully decorated for Christmas by Dufferin Blooms, located on Main Street in Shelburne. Kids can meet Santa Claus at the park, and even be one of his helpers as he walks through the Downtown core to choose the best decorated business window.

“Everyone who helps Santa choose the winner will receive a special gift from the North Pole candy shop,” say organizers at the BIA.

BIA member, Jodi Jones of Being In Balance, says the children can then “follow Santa back to Jack Downing Park where there will be free hot chocolate provided by Tim Horton’s and hot apple cider provided by Healthy Cravings Holistic Kitchen,” as well as “yummy Christmas goodies all generously donated by Shelburne Businesses.”

Free photos with Santa will be offered at Royal LePage in town from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Non perishable food items will be accepted and donated to the Shelburne Food Bank. St. Paul’s Anglican Church, located on Owen Sound just north of First Street in Shelburne, will be holding a Chilli & Soup Supper & Bake Sale from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Members of Shelburne Council will arrive with holiday wishes to spread Christmas cheer for the tree lighting ceremony at 4 p.m. at Jack Downing Park.

The Dec. 7 parade promises to be a wonderful start to the celebrations of the season with friends, family and community in Downtown Shelburne.

