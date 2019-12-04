Shelburne Library silent auction & book sale a huge success

December 4, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Thank You for making our Silent Action and Book Sale the best ever!

We are so appreciative for all the lovely and unique contributions from YOU for our Silent Auction and Book Sale. And as well, thank you to those of you who were able to come out and purchase these special items for gifts or for yourself; the perfect partnership in supporting our annual fundraiser. These funds go directly to purchasing special items for our collection … more Large Print Titles, special children’s series, some of the new DVD series that have been requested and more.

Book Sale

Just in case you missed our Book Sale on Saturday, we are leaving it up this week so drop by and pick up some of the great reads for your winter time reading.

Rescheduled: Traveler’s Tales –

A Night in Australia

Our night traveling Down Under has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January14th “@7 pm! You can register by calling 519-925-2168, emailing jwyse@@shelburnelibrary.ca, or droping by our circulation desk.

Teen Scene:

We’re hosting two creative programs in the coming weeks—our Gingerbread Dog House Decorating competition will challenge participants to decorate the best dog house in town! Patrons will be able to vote on their favourite for a week afterwards, and the winner will win a gift certificate, just in time for the holidays. Our DIY Hot Chocolate Day will show Teens a couple of ways to make hot chocolate gifts, which will be perfect to use over the holidays. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, call 519-925-2168, or drop by the desk @ YOUR Library to register for either of these events! Registration is required.

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, December 10th, 4:00-5:00pm- *Gingerbread House Decorating Competition

Tuesday, December 17th, 4:00-5:00pm- *DIY Hot Chocolate

*registration required

Children’s Programs

December is here and that means our Children’s Programming is getting into the holiday spirit!

Register now for our Wintertime Slime on December 7, 2019. This program has limited space. Children will make 3-4 types of winter-themed slime, while working in small groups. Everyone will have lots of slime to take home at the end of the program!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Come and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations.

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

New Books:

Fiction:

Lethal agent by Kyle Mills

No judgments by Meg Cabot

The most difficult thing by Charlotte Philby

Sorry for the dead by Nicola Upson

A dangerous engagement by Ashley Weaver

Secrets of the Chocolate House by Paula Brackstone

Galway girl by Ken Bruen

Non fiction:

The new green deal by Jeremy Rifkin

More from less by Andrew McAfee

Lost child by Torey Hayden

The 3-ingredient baking book by Charmian Christie

Defending Israel by Alan Dershowitz

To the river by Don Gillmor

