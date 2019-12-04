Wolves peewee AE in first place

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves Peewee AE team are in first place in their division with a 9 – 1 – 2 record and 20 points after a win over the Collingwood Blackhawks on Friday (Nov. 29) night on home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The Wolves have had a solid season and are playing like skilled hockey team as they put wins behind them.

The Wolves verses Blackhawks game started out with a fast paced first period but neither team could find the back of the net.

The scoring opened in the second period when Shelburne’s Ryder Hare tipped in a shot from the point by Ethan Gardner to place the Wolves ahead 1 – 0.

It was a tie game early in the third period when Collingwood scored during a scramble in front of the Shelburne net.

The Wolves were back in the lead on a goal from Cole Reed on an assist from Luca Foladore.

Reed picked up his second of the night with 2:20 left on the clock to give the Wolves some insurance and a 3 – 1 win. Ethan Gardner picked up the assist on the final goal.

Goalie Lucas Carson-Pedri got the win in net.

“They’re playing together as a team,” said coach Jon Hare after Friday’s game. “They’ve come together and bonded well and gelled together as a team. There’s no individual play – they’re passing well, which is part of our program. They’re skating hard. We’re a small team so they learned from the start that we have to skate hard to tire the other teams out and still be good in the third. We like to forecheck and backcheck and be strong in both ends. We’ve got a strong defence as well. Our whole team has improved from the start, mainly our skating and our endurance. That’s what we work on in practice – our passing and working together. We’ve got everyone working together.”

The Wolves Peewee AE team will be back on home ice at the CDRC on Thursday, December 12, when they will host the Owen Sound Jr. Attack.

Game time is 7:00 p.m.

