Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

December 12, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Sarah Stevenson

Placement: Caledon Mountain Veterinary Hospital

This week Sarah Stevenson from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about their experience and how Caledon Mountain Veterinary Hospital is contributing to our community’s future.

Caledon Mountain Veterinary Hospital was established in March of 2002 by John Brajkovich. This animal hospital provides many services for veterinary care. They provide preventative care, dental care, surgery and many more. The individuals that work here are extremely friendly, caring and amazing. The office manager is Alie Volpatti. Dr. John, Rob, Rebecca, Sherry and Raboola are all excellent and talented veterinarians. Ashley, Becca, Clarisse, Danielle, Beverly, and Alie are the Veterinary Technicians. Tanya, Janice, Madison, and Tristienne are our vet assistants. Lastly, Kristen and Heather are our receptionists. Everyone here is one big family who always take care of each other and work amazingly together.

For my co-op placement I am a Vet Tech Assistant, although I am more an animal care assistant. On a daily basis I do the job of unpacking and putting away all supply orders. I also do cleaning around the clinic, help feed and restrain animals. Also I get to watch surgeries. I get to help at reception by helping clients get checked in, as well as cleaning the examination rooms after they are done. Something I have not done yet but am interested in learning is how to use the x-ray machine and CT machine and how to process those images and understand what they mean.

Other careers I have become aware of that are associated with my placement are Lab Technicians, X-ray/Ultrasound Technicians, Pharmacists, and Animal Caretakers.

Caledon Mountain Veterinary Hospital has been involved with fundraising for the Farley Foundation since 2012. They also take on coop students, so that any student can have the chance to be involved hands on and get amazing experience.

Readers Comments (0)