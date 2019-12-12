Shelburne police file impaired driving charges following community tip

December 12, 2019 · 0 Comments

At approximately noon on Saturday Dec. 7, Shelburne Police received a tip from a concerned citizen that a man was driving while impaired.

Within a few minutes a Shelburne Police officer located the vehicle and driver. A roadside breath test was conducted, which the driver failed. The driver was brought to the Shelburne Police Service for further testing, which confirmed that he had over the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result 57-year-old George Moore of Shelburne was charged with Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration 80 Plus. The vehicle was impounded for 7 days and his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days. The accused was released on a promise to appear, with a court date later in December to answer to the allegations.

“This is the eighth person Shelburne Police has charged with impaired related charges in the past 10 weeks. We are thankful that this citizen recognized the concern with this man and called police right away. Driving while impaired by alcohol or drug is dangerous; not just for the impaired driver, but other occupants of the vehicle, other road users, and pedestrians. Shelburne Police encourages anyone who has a concern about a driver to call 9-1-1 right away. You may save a life”, states Sgt. Paul Neumann.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Thank you to the community

“What a generous and caring community!”, states Sgt Paul Neumann. “We had another successful Toy, Food and Clothing Drive with this year’s annual Stuff-a-Cruiser Event.”.

Friday evening and Saturday afternoon (December 6 and 7) Shelburne Police was at Tim and Heather’s No Frills, and at the Giant Tiger / Foodland Plaza with the goal of collecting toys, food, clothing, gift cards and cash. These items were turned over to Dufferin Child and Family Services and the Salvation Army to help them assist and bring some holiday cheer to local children and families in need.

The Shelburne Police community trailer was loaded several feet deep with toys, food, clothes, gift cards and cash.

“Thank-you to this great community we serve! $600.00 in cash and gift cards, thousands of dollars worth of toys and food were collected!” said Sgt Paul Neumann.

Shelburne’s Giant Tiger donated over a $1000.00 worth of toys, and Foodland donated dollar for dollar on the pre-packaged foodbank bags they prepared.

“Everyone gave generously and with a smile”, said Sgt Neumann.

