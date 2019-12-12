Wrestling club provides training and fitness for Shelburne youth

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

One of Shelburne’s newest sports clubs offers youth a chance to learn an Olympic sport while maintaining physical fitness.

The Raw North Wrestling Club which trains out of Centre Dufferin District High School teaches kids the basics of wrestling along with the necessary training that goes along with a physical sport.

Open to kids from ages six to 18, participants start out by learning basics like how to fall on a mat without getting injured before they even start to wrestle.

Coach Billy McInroy started the club in October after coaching in Brampton for six years. A former wrestler himself, McInroy has been involved in the sport since high school.

“This is known as freestyle wrestling,” coach McInroy explained. “It’s Olympic style wrestling. The club has been fantastic with the kids coming out. They are balls of energy and really seem to enjoy themselves. My emphasis is, number one, their safety. Also having fun is a big part of it as well. We want them to enjoy it so they will come back. For the younger kids the emphasis is on them having fun, developing some skills, getting some body awareness, getting physically fit and strengthening their bodies so they can support themselves. Then, over time they will develop skills and when their a little bit older we will start taking them out to competitions.”

McInroy has a philosophy that kids entering the sport should be well trained so they will not be discouraged when they actually start participating in competition.

“I really try to make sure they are properly equipped to go out to compete before actually taking them out,” McInroy said. “My approach is that with my own son, he started at age six, and I would bring him out and have him do a little skill work, and over time he would become more involved in practices and develop more skill. Over time he’s really grown a passion for the sport. We compete with other clubs from around the province. They group them by age and gender.”

From a parent’s perspective, wrestling teaches a physical activity and it is also very inexpensive to take part in as the kids really only require indoor shoes, shorts, and a t-shirt to get started.

“My goal is to grow the sport of wrestling, get some kids involved, and help them achieve some goals. Along the way they’ll learn some lifelong lessons, develop physically, gain some confidence, and develop some character. We want to make sure these kids are doing all the right things outside of the club as well.”

To get involved with Raw North wrestling, you can simply show up on club night and try it out.

The club meets on Monday and Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m in the cafeteria at Centre Dufferin District High School.

You can also e-mail coach McInroy at rawnorth785@gmail.com if you have any questions.

