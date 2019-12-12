Tenth annual police tournament raises funds for various local causes

December 12, 2019 · 0 Comments

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

Six teams and around 88 players took part in the tenth annual Fall Classic Police Hockey Tournament at Honeywood arena on Thursday, December 5.

The teams were all made up of police officers from Peel Region, Dufferin OPP, Caledon OPP, and one team comprised of younger players who are currently going through the process of becoming police officers.

“It’s a round robin tournament but there’s no winner,” explained organizer, OPP Detective Constable Mark Taylor. “Everyone is guaranteed three games. Everyone gets the same prize, there’s not trophy at the end of the day. It’s strictly a charity driven tournament.”

Funds raised from the tournament go to support Community Safety Partners, the OPP Kid’s Program, the Shelburne Food Bank, as well as two families who currently have a family member with a serious illness.

Community Safety Partners has been helped by the tournament for the ten years the tournament has taken place.

“We work with police, fire, and ambulance to make Dufferin Caledon the safest place in the world,” said Sue Snider, of Community Safety Partners. “We child protection, child safety, road safety, and family safety. In the schools we have a program that goes from kindergarten to grade eight and it’s all on internet child and personal safety.”

To date, the tournament has raised almost $35,000, and this year’s tournament will add $5000 to the total.

After ten years of hard work, the organizers of the tournament have decided that this will be the last Police Classic tournament.

They which to acknowledge the sponsors who have been very generous in donating to the event and making it a success.

This year’s sponsors include, Geothermal Solutions (Mike Wallace), High Rise Corp. Toronto, Jamison and Son Roofing, Aberflex (Kirk Angel), Foodland Shelburne, Sun Life Financial (Peter Quinlan), Evan and Adams LLB (Andrew Adam), Rotomill, OPPA, Champ Burger, Huron Tractor (Chris Hare), Labatt’s, Molson’s, Creemore Springs, Coca Cola, Dufferin Apparel, Northern Matt (Sue Peterson), Mike Fazackerley, Body Bar Hari Salon (Gillian Rouse), tripcentral.ca, Verico Mortgages (Kisten Plester) Remax-Lorie Haddock, and corporate sponsor AIRfx (Janet and Leo Rooyakkers).

