Scott Woods – twice as nice in record year for hamper needs

December 19, 2019

Written By MARNI WALSH

A pair of Scott Woods concerts, where he was flanked by his band, were almost completely sold out at Grace Tipling Hall last week – bringing fan filled audiences from as far as Barrie and Erin to enjoy one of the best fiddle and step dancing shows in the country.

Sponsored by the Shelburne Rotary Club, profits from the event support the volunteer organization’s many charitable projects in the community, including donations for refreshments at the concert, which will go toward the Christmas Hamper Program.”

A national and internationally acclaimed fiddler, Scott Woods travels across Canada with his annual Christmas shows.

“Shelburne is one the smallest towns on the Scott Woods’ Christmas Tour,” says Rotary member Caroline Mache, “and the only one to host two shows.”

Twice the success couldn’t have come at a better time, with reports from Shelburne Rotary that, with a growing community, the need for Hampers has risen by 25 percent this year. For anyone wishing to donate, Rotary, Kinsmen and Lions Clubs are accepting items and donations until Dec. 20 at the Mel Lloyd Centre, Community meeting room, at entrance C.

“We are collecting the components of a festive dinner, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soup and stew, grocery gift cards, and new toys for kids between 8 and 11 years,” says Hamper Chair, Bobbi Ferguson.

“Although the need is great, the generosity of our community is even greater,” says the Chair. Bobbi Ferguson calls it “Shelburne helping Shelburne.”

“Businesses, schools, churches, organizations and individuals come together this time of year to make sure that our local families get the help they need to make the Holiday season less stressful. For well over 50 years, the service clubs of Shelburne have been helping with food and toys for local families.”

Rotary will be picking up items at the schools and collection sites, as well as food, on Thursday, Dec. 19. Any gaps in food or toys will be shopped for with cash donations on Friday. The Kinsmen will pack the boxes on Friday night and the Lions will be manning the collection site between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 to the 20 at the Mel Lloyd Centre.

“There are many wonderful programs in Shelburne to help those in need, but the Hamper program is truly one that the entire community can be very proud of. It never fails to give me a ‘lump in my throat’ when I see the generosity of our small town. No judgment, no questions asked, generosity for anyone who needs a helping hand,” she says.

“The Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who came out to the Scott Woods’ shows,” says Caroline Mache. “We couldn’t do it without you!”

