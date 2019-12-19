Shelburne Library News: check out pre-holiday book sale

December 19, 2019 · 0 Comments

This is the time to pick up some great reads for the holidays so stock up now!! You have two options before December 24th – BORROW enough books for your holiday reading, or buy a bag for $2.00 to augment your personal library.

Rescheduled: Traveler’s Tales:

A Night in Australia

Our night traveling Down Under has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 14th @7 pm! You can register by calling 519-925-2168, emailing jwyse@@shelburnelibrary.ca, or dropping by our circulation desk.

100% Certainty Book Club

Through a partnership with Hospice Dufferin, we have created this book club which explores the topics of death, dying, grief, and bereavement through a common book. Our next meeting is January 13th @ 2pm, where we will discuss “Finding Meaning” by David Kessler. You can register by calling 519-925-2168, emailing jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca, or dropping by our circulation desk to let us know you’re interested in attending.

Teen Scene:

Teen programming is on a break until the New Year. Thank you to all of our wonderful Teens who plan & attend our events. We are looking forward to a busy and fun 2020! Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram (@ShelburneONLibrary) to see all of the exciting things we get up to!

Upcoming events:

Tuesday, January 14th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

Tuesday, January 21st, 4:00-500pm- *DIY Edible Cookie Dough

Children’s Programs:

All Children’s programming will be on break from Dec 21st, 2019 – January 12th, 2020 inclusive. If you are interested in finding out which programs will be available in the new year, please see below:

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am -Put on your warm, winter clothes and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For the rest of December we will be talking about Christmas, the holidays, and wearing our winter clothing!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription.

New Books:

Fiction:

Benediction by Olivier Dufault

You will be safe here by Damian Barr

Cursed! by Keith Ross Leckie

Here I am! by Pauline Holdstock

Cilka’s journey by Heather Morris

Stealth by Stuart Woods

A Capitol death by Lindsey Davis

The chain by Adrian McKinty

The guardians by John Grisham

Non fiction:

Good habits, bad habits by Wendy Wood

The first cell by Azra Raza

With you by bike by Katrina Rosen

The body by Bill Bryson

Running with Sherman by Christopher McDougall

The memory code by Alexander Loyd

Stan Lee’s masterclass by Stan Lee

The billionaire murders by Kevin Donovan

