Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

December 19, 2019 · 0 Comments

Student: Jared Roxburgh

Placement: Shannon Steel

This week Jared Roxburgh from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his experience and how Shannon Steel is contributing to our community’s future.

Celebrating 50 years of service, Shannon Steel has become one of Ontario’s leading companies of steel fabrication of structural steel. The founder/president Nicolass Shaafsma retired in 2004, leaving his son Mark Shaafama to take over the company and he is the president to this day. Ken Mckay is GM, overseeing safety, quality and operations of the plant.

My main duty at Shannon Steel is as a Painter. After the steel has been fabricated and welded, it is then sent to the paint bay. I have to first clean the rust off the pieces with scotch bite, then I blow all debris from the steel. After this, the steel gets primed. I have not had an opportunity to cut steel or use a torch, but I have done some welding. I have gained a lot of experience using the overhead crane to flip and move steel from the paint bay to the yard once pieces are completed. I completed and received an overhead crane course certificate after completing a course offered through Shannon Steel.

The steel industry has many career choices in which someone could work. These can include Iron Workers who erect the steel structural frame of a building, and which is the career I am interested in pursuing. There are Deckers, who put the steel can roof on buildings. There is also Welders that are CWB certified have the opportunity to work in any part of the steel industry. Of course, the necessary materials would not reach us without Truckers, who pick up and deliver the steel to the job sight to be erected.

Shannon Steel is a proud member of Canadian Institute of Steel Construction or CISC and CWB accredited. Shannon Steel will without a doubt up hold their outstanding quality and high standards in a competitive market.

