Officer ‘jumps to safety’ to avoid being struck by car

December 19, 2019 · 0 Comments

A Shelburne police officer conducting traffic enforcement on Main Street in the downtown area of Shelburne yesterday evening, had to quickly jump out of the way of a vehicle he was flagging down and trying to pull over, to avoid being struck by it.

Shortly after 9pm on Thursday December 12th, the officer was parked on Main Street. He activated his emergency lighting on the police car, and attempted to direct a car to pull over with hand signals and a flashlight, which was driving in his direction without any lights on. The vehicle did not slow down and drove towards the officer standing outside of the police cruiser. The officer had to jump out of the way of the car and was narrowly missed being hit by it.

The car still didn’t stop, but continued driving away from the officer. The officer followed the car in the police cruiser until it pulled into a parking lot and finally stopped. The male driver got out of the vehicle and started walking away from the officer. The officer stopped the male and he was arrested for Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. As the officer continued to investigate in the parking lot, the officer located and seized a small quantity of cocaine and marijuana, and the officer believed the male to be under the influence of alcohol. The driver failed a roadside breath test. He was brought to the Shelburne Police station for further testing, which further indicated that he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

As a result, 28 year old Frank Carricato of Alton has been charged with Dangerous Operation, Operation While Impaired, Operation Over 80, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Drive Vehicle with Cannabis Readily Available. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 7 days. The accused has a first appearance court date later this month to answer to the allegations.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

Early morning crash leads to

impaired driving charges

Members of the Dufferin County Ontario Provincial Police with the assistance of Shelburne and District Fire Department and Dufferin County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) attended an early morning vehicle collision on Highway 89 east of Shelburne at approximately 8:00am.

The collision involved a passenger vehicle and a transport truck. One driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

As a result of the collision Bruce Weatherhead, 59-years-old of Shelburne has been charged with:

Operation while impaired by alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol over 80

The accused will appear in January at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville to answer to the charges.

The Dufferin OPP want to remind drivers that there is no safe amount of alcohol to consume before getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. If you see or suspect someone is driving while impaired, either by alcohol or drugs, contact 911 immediately.

Outsmart ‘porch pirates’

this holiday season

With holiday shopping season upon us, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding the public to beware of “porch pirates”. Porch pirates are thieves who steal packages that are left at someone’s house when they are not home to accept the parcel.

Some tips to help keep delivered packages safe:

Track deliveries online and try to be home at the time a package is delivered.

Ask a trusted friend or neighbour to receive your package at the time of delivery.

If allowed by an employer, have the packages delivered to your work.

Some stores provide a pickup-in-store service that allows you to pick up items from a nearer location.

Consider installing a motion-detection home security system that records video and sends immediate notice of activity to your cell phone.

If packages are stolen from your home, report the incident to your local police and the shipping company. If you see suspicious activity in your community contact your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

