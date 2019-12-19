Royals junior basketball team undefeated

December 19, 2019

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior basketball team have moved into first place in the District 4 standings after going undefeated in their first five games of the season.

he Royals have dominated the District this season scoring 338 points while allowing only 162 against.

Their home game against Emmanuel Christian High School from Fergus resulted in a 76 – 27 win after the Royals came out hard early in the game to lead 15 – 7 at the end of the first quarter.

The Royals hit three quick baskets to start the game and take an early lead.

Michael Clewlow started off with a nice move though the middle to score.

That was followed up by a three-pointer from Griffin Callegari.

The second quarter showed some good defensive moves by Odi Ndiokwere and D’Andre Wayne that shut down ECHH’s attempts to score.

ECHH closed the gap to eight points points in the second quarter but the Royals turned up the pressure and pulled ahead.

That included a nice layup by Amari Jones with less than a minute remaining in the half.

At half time the Royals were leading 33 -18.

They kept up the solid play for the rest of the game to take the win.

The Royals won their fourth game of the season on Wednesday, December 11, when they travelled to Orangeville to take on Westside Secondary School. They left the court with a 78 – 35 win.

A road game against Wellington Height Secondary School on Monday, December 16, gave the CDDHS team their fifth win of the season. They left the court after winning 62 – 45.

The win leaves the Royals well ahead in first place in the District standings.

The Royals junior team will be back on their home court at CDDHS on Monday, January 13, when they will host Erin District High School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

