Shelburne Muskies split weekend with loss and a win

Written By BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Senior Muskies took a loss on home ice but rebounded the following night with a win.

The Muskies hosted the Elora Rock on Friday (Dec. 13) night at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre.

In what was described as a ‘lack luster’ effort, the Shelburne team gave up a 5 – 1 loss.

Back on the ice the following night, the Muskies went on the road to take on the Tavistock Royals.

The Muskies knew it was going to be a tough game before they even stepped on the ice.

With a short bench of 14 skaters and only one goalie suited up for the game, the Shelburne squad stepped up and put out a good effort.

The Muskies had a 3 – 1 lead by the end of the first period.

They kept up the pressure scoring four second period goals while allowing two against to make it a 7 – 2 game at the end of the second frame.

The Tavistock team fought back putting out a solid third period attack to close the gap to 7 – 5 with seven minutes remaining in the game.

A final Muskies empty netter sealed the deal for the Shelburne team and they left with an 8 – 5 win.

Jamie Bennett lead the scoring with a pair while Luke Richardson, Brendan Richardson, Hick Hodgson, Josh Squigna, Nick Glassford and Jeff Brett all got singles for the night. Brett was also credited with three assists for the night.

The win gives the Muskies an 11 – 3 record for the season and places them in a three way tie for second place in the standings with Saugeen Shores and Clinton Radars.

The Ripley Wolves are currently in first place with a 12 – 1 record and 24 points.

The Muskies will be in Shallow Lake on Friday night.

They return to home ice at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre on Saturday, December 21, to host the Milverton 4 Wheel Drives.

Game time is 8:00 p.m.

