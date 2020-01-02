CDDHS students lend a hand through successful hampers initiative

January 2, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written By MARNI WALSH

Centre Dufferin District High School teacher Julie Senese, and members of the local student council offered something of a helping hand to Shelburne service clubs over the holiday season, by sorting Christmas hampers.

“They were extremely helpful in sorting and organizing all donations,” said Rotary Club member and Chair of the Shelburne Christmas Hamper Program, Bobbi Ferguson. “We could not have done it without them.”

She added, “I was very happy to see the students arrive on collection day. There was so much to do and not much time to get everything done. One student in particular took the lead, made a plan and the group executed the plan. I knew I could leave it in their capable hands.”

Bobbi Ferguson says it was “a positive, supportive and successful hamper campaign.”

She says, “It ran like a well oiled machine. Each year we learn to make improvements for the next year.”

105 families were served by the Hamper Program in 2019, which is up 25 percent over recent years. Ms. Ferguson says the need, and the generosity of Shelburne residents, was “overwhelming.”

“Volunteers and community support was amazing,” says the Chair. “There were many smiles and ‘thank you’s’ from the moms and dads as they loaded their cars with boxes of food, gift cards and piles of toys for their families.”

“A special thank you goes out to Kerstin Stinson of the Rotary Club of Shelburne for her work in securing much needed monetary donations,” says Bobbi Ferguson.

“Additionally, a huge thanks to Deb Wagstaff for her amazing support and partnership with the Shepherd’s Cupboard Food Bank,” noted Ms. Ferguson.

“I wish I could name each contributor individually for their generous support of this program, but there are just so many. This is a great ‘problem’ to have,” she says. “Thank you so much to businesses, organizations, schools, churches and individuals for your time and support in helping make the holidays special for 105 Shelburne families.”

Readers Comments (0)