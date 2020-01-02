Former Headwaters hospital president and CEO Liz Ruegg passes away

January 2, 2020

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

A former CEO and President of Headwaters Healthcare Centre, Liz Ruegg, passed away on Dec 28 following an ongoing battle with cancer.

Ms. Ruegg dedicated her life to the health care sector in Ontario. She began her career as a nurse, and worked passionately over a span of 40 years. She retired in 2016, after spending a decade employed by the local hospital, first as Vice-President of Patient Services, and, finally, as CEO and President.

Liz was described as “adventurous” by those who worked with her, and held three major passions outside of her life in healthcare, which was family, fashion and travel.

“With a well-worn passport from years spent criss-crossing the globe with family and friends Liz ‘retired’ and inspired others to appreciate the world as a local travel agent. It was important to her to live an inspired life, and in her own words ‘live life to the fullest and live every day as if it were your last,’” stated current CEO and President of Headwaters Healthcare Centre, Kim Delahunt.

Many members of the community have shared words of condolences and thoughts over social media. John McDermid, a former colleague through the Central West Local Health Integration Network (LHIN), shared his sentiments on Facebook following the loss of his “friend”.

“Orangeville just lost one of its angels today,” McDermid began in his post. “Liz Ruegg, former President and CEO of Headwaters Health Care Centre passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. She fought to the end and even made it to the Celine Dion concert in early December. She made it to her favourite day of the year, Christmas and for that, we are thankful.”

He added, “I worked with Liz when I was on the Board of the Hospital and a more loving, caring and beautiful caregiver you will be hard pressed to equal. She did so much for our hospital and was loved by her staff, her friends and most importantly her family. She will be sorely missed. Liz, I love you, rest in peace, you have earned eternal glory.”

The legacy Ms. Ruegg built, and left behind, at HHCC will help lead the hospital into a bright future, says Ms. Delahunt. She shared her belief that Liz would want family and friends to continue their work in providing exceptional healthcare in the local area.

“She was proud of Headwaters and what this organization means and represents to the residents of Dufferin- Caledon and beyond,” Ms. Delahunt said. “While this is a sad occasion, Liz would not want us to dwell on it, rather to press on and continue to be inspired and support each other to provide the best possible care to our community, patients and families.”

A funeral service is to be held at Harriston United Church on Saturday (Jan. 4), at 1 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the Harriston Legion. Memorial donations are being accepted through the Hardy-Lee Funeral Home and will go to the Headwaters Health Care Foundation.

