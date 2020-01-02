MP Kyle Seeback named deputy shadow minister

Written By ALYSSA PARKHILL

On Dec. 20, while he was attending the first session of the 43rd Parliament, Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback was named the Conservatives’ Deputy Shadow Minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

Mr. Seeback also sits on the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration, where studies are to be completed regarding issues related to citizenship and immigration in Canada.

“Citizenship and immigration, without a doubt, is the single largest file I’m contacted about in my offices. During the election and the weeks since I’ve become the Member of Parliament for Dufferin-Caledon, I’ve repeatedly heard how the current immigration system is broken, from baseless refusals for visitor visas to delayed processing of study permit applications,” he said.

Asserting a lack of attention the Liberal Party has shown towards the matters of immigration and citizenship over the past four years. he added:

“We, the Official Opposition, will continue to hold Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship accountable for their failures, including their disastrous handling of people illegally entering Canada from the United States and the escalating costs associated with that immigration flow.”

Mr. Seeback said he is dedicated and honored to work with Peter Kent, the Shadow Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and other members who sit on the Standing Committee.

“The concerns raised by my constituents are shared across the country and highlight the need for an improved immigration system which is fair, compassionate, and orderly, while also maintaining Canada’s international reputation as a welcoming country for those who are the most vulnerable. I’m dedicated to working with my colleagues to make these much-needed improvements to the system for both my constituents and for all Canadians,” he said.

