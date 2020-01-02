Shelburne Police seeking assistance to ID theft suspect

Back on Dec. 15, a rear passenger of a newer model Black Mazda 3 Hatchback pumped gas at a Shelburne gas station. The suspect then entered the gas station’s store, selected a few items to purchase, but ended up leaving without the selected items, and without paying for the fuel.

The suspect is described as a white male, with short black hair, and black facial hair. The male appears to be in his 20’s. He was wearing a black jacket over a red and black flannel shirt and light brown shoes. There were three other occupants in the vehicle; however they stayed in the vehicle the whole time.

Shelburne Police is appealing to the public to assist in identifying the suspects in these stills taken from security camera footage. If anyone can identify the suspect, or has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

First snowmobile fatality,

OPP issues warning to public

With mild temperatures forecast for many parts of the province into the holidays, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) are warning snowmobilers to stay off closed OFSC trails. The OPP is also urging riders to stay off frozen waterways as they too remain unsafe.

The OPP responded to its first snowmobile fatality of the season earlier this month after a man lost control of his snowmobile. The tragic death is the latest reminder that snowmobiling comes with an unpredictable environment and unique set of risks.

Excessive speed, driving too fast for the conditions losing control and alcohol are among the top contributing factors in OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities every season.

Snowmobilers are reminded to regularly check the OFSC Inter! active Trail Guide for real-time trail availability information over the holidays and throughout the season. OFSC prescribed trails are subject to laws governed under the Ontario Motorized Snow Vehicles Act and enforced by police throughout the province.

The OPP remains committed to saving lives on Ontario highways, waterways and trails.

The OFSC wants to remind snowmobilers to Go Safe when they Go Snowmobiling Ontario.

Local home ransacked

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a residential break and enter that occurred on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at about 5:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a residential alarm on Snellview Boulevard, and found that the rear window was smashed and bedrooms were ransacked.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes, however the suspect(s) were able to get away with approximately $30,000 worth of jewellery, cash and Christmas presents.

Caledon OPP is asking residents in the area of Mayfield Road and Kennedy Road to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity on Sunday, December 22nd between 5:00-5:45 p.m. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to this break and enter, please call the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

When to report suspicious activity?

People in or around buildings or areas who do not appear to be conducting legitimate business;

Vehicles driving slowly and aimlessly through neighborhoods, around schools or parking lots;

People peering into parked vehicles that are not their own;

People who change their behavior when they notice they have been seen.

Be able to explain to the 911 call taker why the behaviour you are seeing, or hearing is suspicious. What gives you the feeling that a crime is in progress or about to occur? Call 911 and let our call takers evaluate and respond to whatever information you may provide.

