CDDHS Royals travel to Tottenham for exhibition fundraiser

January 2, 2020

by BRIAN LOCKHART

The Centre Dufferin District High School Royals junior basketball team travelled to Tottenham on Thursday, December 19, to play an exhibition game against the St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School Stingers.

The event is an annual Christmas fundraiser at STA.

The school hosted a junior game followed by a senior game with a large contingent of students in the gym to watch the action.

A team from Six Nations arrived in Tottenham for the senior game.

It is a good chance for high school basketball teams to meet up with other squads they won’t normally meet during the District 4 season.

It was a tough game with the lead changing several times during the game and a very close score through the four quarters. Although the teams were playing well, it was not a high intensity game as the players treated it as the charity event it was, with the mood being light on the court.

Both teams put on a good show with a lot of really good basketball skill on display on the court.

“Today we’re doing a South Simcoe classic basketball event,” explained Leila Ciullo, a member of the Leadership Team at STA. “For the junior game, Centre Dufferin plays our junior team. At 1:30 p.m. the seniors will play Six Nations.”

While the students had the fun of attending the games, they also raised money for a good cause.

“We are raising money for Matthews House Hospice,” Leila said. “We’re donating the proceeds from cookies and Gatorade sales to them. This event is to kick off our Christmas break and to help our school gets excited for what’s next. We made it a free game so everyone could come out and watch.”

The Centre Dufferin junior team will continue with their regular season schedule when they return to school after the holiday break.

The Royals will be in Fergus on January 8.

They return to home court at CDDHS on Monday, January 13, when they will host Erin District High School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

