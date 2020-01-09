Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

January 9, 2020 · 0 Comments

Student: Gavin Scheiwiller

Placement: Maxacre Farms

This week Gavin Scheiwiller from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about his co-op experience and how Maxacre Farms is contributing to our community’s future.

Maxacre Farms is a cash crop and egg layer facility just outside of Grand Valley and they have been in business since the 1980s. Maxacre Farms provides farm fresh eggs from our 3 barns. They also have over 1200 acres of cash crops including wheat, corn and beans. This farm is run full time by Max Scheiwiller, Jordan Scheiwiller and myself, Gavin Scheiwiller.

Working at Maxacre Farms consists of a lot of manual labour like collecting eggs every morning from 8am -11:30am. Other jobs consist of cleaning/maintaining equipment, running the equipment as well as doing field work like seeding and spring/fall tillage. This workplace has some very important safety rules like always wearing steel toe shoes and never putting your hand near any moving parts.

From working on this farm I have learned about many different jobs that are associated with farming. Some of these jobs include being a Salesman which involves learning all the different kinds of seeds to knowing the different prices of fuel. A person could become a Farm Mechanic which requires a person to learn how to properly fix and maintain equipment. The farm also requires an Accountant and sometimes a Lawyer and both these jobs require a person to have knowledge of all the paperwork that has to be done along with contracts.

MaxAcre farms has been providing fundraising eggs for the Grand Valley Fall Fair along with helping set up tents and chairs. We have also donated over 300 eggs to the Swiss Lunch each year.

