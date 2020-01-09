Wolves Peewee team undefeated in Silver Stick tournie win

January 9, 2020

by BRIAN LOCKHART

The Shelburne Wolves Peewee Rep team gave it their best shot and it turns out their best effort brought home a Silver Stick championship banner that will be hoisted to the rafters at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex.

The team were in Kincardine from December 28 to 30 to compete in the regional Silver Stick tournament and went undefeated in five games to claim the title.

Team manager, Lisa Smith, searches for different tournaments to challenge the team through the season. Tournament play gives the kids experience and also helps them bond and gel as a team.

Lisa applied for the Silver Stick and they were granted a place in the tournament.

“I was surprised that we went 5 – 0,” said Wolves head coach Paul Smith. “We played three very tough games out of the five. I knew going in, from looking at the other team’s records that it would be a good challenge.”

Smith said that the coaches challenged and inspired the team by having them take a look at existing championship banners hanging in the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre.

“Prior to the tournament, we would have the kids look up at the banners and I think it was a big motivator for them,” Smith said. “I told them I grew up playing minor hockey in Shelburne and played in many Silver Sticks. Our team didn’t win a championship, but I went through all the banners and counted six going back to 1983 and four of the six are finalists. I told the kids it would be something special for us to bring one of those home. I think they just started getting motivated.”

Wolves centre, Lauren Smith was named MVP of the Kincardine tournament.

The win qualifies the team to go to the International Silver Stick Tournament which will be held in Forest, Ontario beginning on January 11.

“We try to keep them motivated,”Smith said. “Anything we can get beyond this is great. As a coach I know how draining this can be and it takes a toll. Obviously there was dedication from everybody to stay focused. These kids wanted it and now it’s a matter of keeping that goal.”

The Silver Stick Tournament and other tournaments take place on top of the team’s regular season schedule.

