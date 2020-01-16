Shelburne Public Library News

January 16, 2020

Written By ROSE DOTTEN

Updated Hours of Operation

After a 6-month trial being open on Tuesday nights, analysis of the patronage during those hours did not support being open at that time. We are open 7 days a week to best serve our patrons, however, we always seek feedback to serve YOU better. Watch for an upcoming survey regarding our hours.

100 % Certainty Book Club

January’s 100 % Certainty Book Club meeting discussing “Finding Meaning” is rescheduled to Monday, February 20, 2020 @ 2:00pm. Email jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca to register and let us know you are coming.

Teen Scene:

Not only do we have many exciting ideas for Teen programs this year, but we’ve been hard at work adding new books to the young adult section! Check out the “new” YA books shelf for your next great read! Don’t forget to register for our upcoming DIY cookie dough day—your sweet tooth will thank you!

Upcoming Events

Tuesday, January 21st, 4:00-5:00pm- DIY Cookie Dough*

Tuesday, February 4th, 4:00-5:00pm- TAB Meeting

We’re also looking to add a few new members to our Teen Advisory Board. This group meets monthly and helps plan our Teen events while earning community service hours. If your Teen is interested, please fill out an application (found at www.shelburnelibrary.ca/TAB.html) and return it in person to the Library c/o Jade Wyse, or email it to jwyse@shelburnelibrary.ca!

Children’s Programs

Start the new year off right by visiting YOUR Library’s Children’s Programs!

Books & Babies: Tuesday mornings, 10:00 am – 11:00 am -Put on your warm, winter clothes and visit this drop-in group for parents and children 2 years old and under. A group full of great conversation, and a safe place for children to socialize with others their own age.

LEGO Club: Wednesday afternoons, 3:30 pm – 4:30 pm – This drop-in program for children ages 6-12 has a brand new build challenge every single week. As your child’s skills grow they can also attempt the weekly “Expert Build Challenge”. LEGO CLUB is often not just LEGO! We also have lots of fun incorporating other STEM activities and experiments each week along with building our LEGO creations.

Story Time: Friday mornings, 10:30 am – 11:30 am -This is a drop-in group full of singing, dancing, and stories. Each week we have a themed craft that connects to what we learned from our story. Visit Story Time, and leave with new friends and amazing art creations. For our first Story Time of 2020 we will be hosting our good friend Carolyn j. Morris!

She will be bringing her stories, songs, and a special craft for us!

Need more information about any of our programs? Call us at 519-925-2168, or email children@shelburnelibrary.ca.

If you would like to sign up for monthly emails regarding all of YOUR Library’s Children’s events, and all of the special programs that will be available, please email children@shelburnelibrary.ca and we will add you to our online Children’s Newsletter subscription

New Books

Fiction:

The giver of stars by Jojo Moyes

Tuesday Mooney talks to ghosts by Kate Racculia

A bitter feast by Deborah Crombie

The man with no borders by Richard C. Morais

Child’s play by Danielle Steel

Sea Rose Lane by Irene Hannon

The night window by Dean Koontz

Two weeks by Karen Kinsbury

All that’s bright and gone by Eliza Nellums

Non fiction:

No surrender by Chris Edmonds

Crisis in the red zone by Richard Preston

A grain of salt by Dr. Joe Schwarcz

Forty fathers by Tessa Lloyd

An earthling’s guide to outer space by Bob McDonald

Our dogs, ourselves by Alexandra Horowitz

