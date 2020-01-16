Centre Dufferin’s Co-op Corner

January 16, 2020 · 0 Comments

Student: Kersten-Mary Skilton

Placement: Shelburne Family Chiropractic

This week Kersten-Mary Skilton from Centre Dufferin District High School shares a little bit about her experience and how Shelburne Family Chiropractic is contributing to our community’s future.

Owned and operated by Richard and Alexandra Magder, Shelburne Family Chiropractic is a place where the community has visited to utilize their many services for the past 4 years. They offer a variety of services including Chiropractic, Registered Massage Therapy, Manual Osteopathy, and Naturopathy.

While at placement, Kersten-Mary is learning about how computer software can help to promote and manage the business. Her daily routine includes customer service, booking appointments, and updating files.

During Kersten-Mary’s experience at Shelburne Family Chiropractic she has come to realize there are many careers that are related to her placement. Jobs such as Bookkeeper and Secretary along with more hands on choices like Naturopath and Chiropractor. This experience has broadened her perspective on how jobs and opportunities interconnect.

Kersten-Mary has had the chance to learn about many aspects of entrepreneurship and how a small town business can thrive to its fullest! With a partial focus on marketing and community involvement including the Shelburne Splash Pad Project and Shoes 4 Shelburne.

Readers Comments (0)