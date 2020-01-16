Awards shows

January 16, 2020 · 0 Comments

Written by BRIAN LOCKHART

I don’t watch award shows.

I don’t know why anyone really would take the time to watch a show about an industry they are not involved with, especially when it seems to be nothing more than three hours of a group of people telling each other how great they are.

Year’s ago I would watch the Academy Awards just to see if something unusual happened.

After Marlon Brando refused his Oscar and sent a native woman up on stage in his place to give a rant and a streaker who zipped past David Niven one year, not much that outrageous happened.

Well, except for 2017, when the wrong movie was named as winning the Best Picture award. It was an honest mistake, purportedly, and left a lot of people on stage scratching their heads, and more than a few feeling rather embarrassed.

What really ruined the Oscars for me was went it went from a somewhat glamorous affair to the absolute tackiest garbage on TV when Joan Rivers was the pre-Oscar show host.

Who, in their right mind, asks a person who designed their outfit and how much did it cost?

Most people wouldn’t think of going to a formal event and after being introduced to someone, actually ask ‘how much did you pay for your dress.?’

The whole rigmarole of the winner being announced and the losers pretending to be happy for them is tough to watch.

The thank-you speeches are also hard to take. For a bunch of people who act for a living, they should spend a few bucks and hire a speech writer, speech coach, or at least ask advice on how to be appreciative for being honoured by their peers with some humble thanks and a nod to those who also earned a place on the stage beside them through all the hard work and team effort that is required to make a full feature film.

It is however, the political speeches that are the most irritating. The Academy Awards and like shows are not politically events. They are a ‘pat yourself on the back’ event, and possible a chance to increase your salary expectations by several million dollars when you sign your next contract.

Although winning an Oscar no longer guarantees future success. Just ask F. Murray Abraham or Marissa Tomei.

For some reason, Hollywood celebrities seem to think that since they are famous, their opinion must be correct and the public should listen to them.

Fame comes in many categories, not just the movie business. If the public needs to hear an opinion on world events, most would rather hear from someone with expertise on the subject – not some high school dropout who pretends to be someone else for a living.

I like movies as much as the next person. I appreciate the craftsmanship, the photography, the art direction, the performances, and the creative influence put on screen by a master director.

When it comes to the world of politics, however, I don’t care what Angelina Jolie or Gwyneth Paltro thinks.

The recent Golden Globes awards is generally considered the precursor to the Oscars. It doesn’t have quite the same impact as an Academy Award, but it is big in the show business world.

Comedian / writer / actor / producer Ricky Gervais was asked to host the awards show – apparently for the fifth and final time.

Gervais is known as a straight shooter. His brand of humour can be a little harsh if you’re on the receiving end. However, the producers must have chosen him for a reason.

This year, his opening monologue made the news big time, and caused more than a few people to squirm in their seats at the awards show.

“If you do win an award tonight, please don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. If you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your god, and &*$# off.”

It was probably the most honest speech ever made at an awards show.

I don’t know of Gervais really feels that way or if it was just his opportunity to get some publicity, but he certainly spoke the words that many people think of when they see a celebrity award winner get on stage and lecture the rest on the world on how to live.

Maybe his words will indeed make an impact and this year’s Academy Awards will be all about the movies and not the usual tinsel town diatribe.

